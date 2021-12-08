Pacer Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 24.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 36,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $810,000 after buying an additional 3,893 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $299,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LNC opened at $67.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.79. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $44.59 and a twelve month high of $77.57. The stock has a market cap of $12.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.95). The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 7.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.72) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Lincoln National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is 24.28%.

In related news, CFO Randal J. Freitag sold 61,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $4,487,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total value of $11,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 372,352 shares of company stock worth $27,359,947 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.43.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

