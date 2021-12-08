Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,160 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qualys were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in Qualys by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 7,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $827,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Qualys by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 4,534 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Qualys stock opened at $132.06 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.26 and a 52 week high of $148.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.16 and a beta of 0.69.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.39. Qualys had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $104.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $1,268,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.15, for a total transaction of $48,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 623,848 shares of company stock worth $75,922,191 in the last ninety days. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

QLYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Summit Insights upgraded Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Qualys from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Qualys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Qualys from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.60.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures; help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks; and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

