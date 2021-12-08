Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $607,000 Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) by 23.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 15,792 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabre were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Sabre by 7.3% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 13,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Sabre by 0.4% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 238,073 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 3.9% in the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Sabre by 4.6% in the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sabre by 7.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sabre alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sabre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

In other news, CEO Sean E. Menke sold 20,000 shares of Sabre stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $250,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,131 shares of company stock worth $294,826. Insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $8.91 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 2.06. Sabre Co. has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.71.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The information technology services provider reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $441.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.00 million. Sabre had a negative net margin of 69.74% and a negative return on equity of 442.63%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.87) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Profile

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The company operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel solutions for travel suppliers and travel buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.