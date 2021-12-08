Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $561,000 Stock Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Pacer Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Assurant were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the third quarter valued at $73,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $78,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the second quarter valued at $182,000. 96.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Assurant alerts:

AIZ opened at $155.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $160.49 and a 200-day moving average of $160.68. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.55 and a 52-week high of $172.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.49). Assurant had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.82%.

In related news, CEO Alan B. Colberg sold 13,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.43, for a total transaction of $2,216,762.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIZ shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Assurant in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Assurant from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Assurant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.34.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of risk management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle and Global Preneed. The Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, multi-family housing and mortgage solutions. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device protection products, related & extended service products and related services for consumer electronics & appliances, vehicle protection services, and credit insurance.

Featured Article: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.