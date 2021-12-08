Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 3,525 Shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) by 31.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,525 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Neogen were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Neogen by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,561,000 after acquiring an additional 8,574 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Neogen by 99.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Neogen by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Neogen by 105.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,477 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Neogen by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after purchasing an additional 135,834 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, Director James P. Tobin bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.92 per share, for a total transaction of $42,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Jason Warren Lilly sold 15,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.72, for a total transaction of $699,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Neogen stock opened at $40.89 on Wednesday. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $36.51 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.63.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $128.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.20 million. Neogen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

