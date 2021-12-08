Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 321 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,528 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 28,710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,427,666 shares of the bank’s stock worth $418,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569,098 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 145.5% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 576,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,525,000 after acquiring an additional 341,795 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,082,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,112,009 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,395,000 after acquiring an additional 258,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $67.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.15. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52-week low of $52.11 and a 52-week high of $68.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $82.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.94.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be paid a $0.7817 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 46.32%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $85.00 to $87.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.70.

Bank of Nova Scotia Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

