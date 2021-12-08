Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.06 and last traded at $4.11. Approximately 231,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 246,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $205.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 222.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is 26.25%.

In other Oxford Square Capital news, COO Saul B. Rosenthal purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $51,125.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 18,266 shares of company stock valued at $74,555 over the last 90 days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $601,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oxford Square Capital by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 342,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after buying an additional 52,721 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

