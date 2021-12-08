Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) Plans Dividend of GBX 2

Oxford Metrics plc (LON:OMG) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Metrics’s previous dividend of $1.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:OMG opened at GBX 124.80 ($1.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.61, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £158.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 115.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 109.28. Oxford Metrics has a 1-year low of GBX 88 ($1.17) and a 1-year high of GBX 132 ($1.75).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.99) price target on shares of Oxford Metrics in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Oxford Metrics plc provides software for infrastructure asset management and motion measurement. It operates through Vicon Group and Yotta Group segments. The Vicon Group segment engages in the development, production, and sale of computer software and equipment for the engineering, entertainment, and life science markets.

