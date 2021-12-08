Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Outokumpu Oyj is engages in the manufacturing of stainless steel. Its business area consists of Stainless Coil EMEA, Stainless Coil Americas, Stainless APAC and High Performance Stainless and Alloy. The company operates primarily in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Americas and Asia-Pacific. Outokumpu Oyj is headquartered in Espoo, Finland. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Outokumpu Oyj from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Outokumpu Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS OUTKY opened at $2.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.14. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52 week low of $1.70 and a 52 week high of $3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Outokumpu Oyj Company Profile

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

