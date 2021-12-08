Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 44,510 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 48.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,510 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ares Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,263,000. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 46.9% in the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 105,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,439,000 after acquiring an additional 33,538 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,115,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,393,000 after acquiring an additional 645,049 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 23,133 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 112,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the period.

EFV opened at $50.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.41 and a 200-day moving average of $52.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

