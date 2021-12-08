Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 69 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,642 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 12,203 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,454,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,083 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 83.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDNS traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.76. The company had a trading volume of 4,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.18. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.80 and a 52 week high of $190.09. The company has a market capitalization of $50.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 23.30%. The firm had revenue of $750.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $168.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $183.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

In other news, CFO John M. Wall sold 5,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.98, for a total transaction of $941,835.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 219,676 shares of company stock worth $37,392,469. Insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

