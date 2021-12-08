Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.49 Million in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 15,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,489,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HDV. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV traded up $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.36. The stock had a trading volume of 333,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 341,473. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $86.18 and a twelve month high of $100.48. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.