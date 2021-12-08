Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares Acquires 50,000 Shares of Stock

Osisko Metals Incorporated (CVE:OM) Director Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,999,618 shares in the company, valued at C$15,119,839.56.

Robert Wares also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Osisko Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Robert Wares acquired 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,500.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Robert Wares acquired 47,500 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,712.50.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Robert Wares acquired 17,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.41 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,970.00.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$21,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 13th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,250.00.

On Thursday, October 7th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,000.00.

On Monday, October 4th, Robert Wares acquired 28,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$10,640.00.

On Thursday, September 30th, Robert Wares purchased 68,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$25,840.00.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Robert Wares purchased 22,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$8,690.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Robert Wares purchased 50,000 shares of Osisko Metals stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$20,000.00.

Shares of Osisko Metals stock opened at C$0.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$74.65 million and a P/E ratio of -15.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.40. Osisko Metals Incorporated has a 1-year low of C$0.35 and a 1-year high of C$0.52.

Osisko Metals Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of based metal properties in Canada. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, copper, and silver deposits. The Company's project are the Pine Point lead-zinc project that covers an area of 46,553 hectares located in the Northwest Territories; and The Bathurst Mining Camp comprising the Key Anacon and Gilmour South properties covers 59,738 hectares located in the south of the Bathurst, New Brunswick, and Brunswick Belt project comprised 586 claims that covers an area of 12,892 hectares, as well as Mount Fronsac North located in south of the Bathurst.

See Also: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.