OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Given New $5.70 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.50 to $5.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.

Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in OrganiGram by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OrganiGram during the second quarter valued at about $1,245,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in OrganiGram by 52.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 394,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 135,282 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in OrganiGram by 44.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 46,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in OrganiGram by 931.6% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 447,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 404,148 shares in the last quarter. 14.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

