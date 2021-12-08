OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) Given New $5.70 Price Target at Cantor Fitzgerald

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $5.50 to $5.70 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price indicates a potential upside of 185.00% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts have also commented on OGI. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OrganiGram from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.99.
Shares of OrganiGram stock opened at $2.00 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $6.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.69 million, a PE ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 0.20.
About OrganiGram
