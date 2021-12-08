Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 889 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $2,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 53,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 123,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 145,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 98.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,197,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,050,000 after acquiring an additional 593,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.50.

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $39.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $22.87 and a one year high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Jefferies Financial Group’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is 16.56%.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

