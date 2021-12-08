Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Oshkosh by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 88.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total transaction of $520,437.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh stock opened at $113.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.73 and its 200-day moving average is $115.30. The company has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Oshkosh Co. has a 12 month low of $82.97 and a 12 month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.70%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.93.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Recommended Story: Market News Sentiment in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.