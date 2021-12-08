Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $2,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $476,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 15.3% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 8.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $180,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Commerce Bancshares by 10.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total transaction of $154,785.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $70.97. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.28 and a 1-year high of $83.06.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $351.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.87 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.71%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $69.97.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

