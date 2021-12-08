Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in New York Times were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 80.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of New York Times by 130.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 14.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in New York Times by 9.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.35 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $39.73 and a 1-year high of $58.73.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. New York Times had a return on equity of 15.23% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm had revenue of $509.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. Wolfe Research lowered New York Times from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Times from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

About New York Times

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It operates through the news product and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

