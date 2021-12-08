Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,531 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,840,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Thor Industries by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,297 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in Thor Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of THO stock opened at $106.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $112.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.44. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 2.04. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $91.58 and a 12 month high of $152.20.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The construction company reported $4.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The company’s revenue was up 54.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 13.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Thor Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.53%.

THO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Thor Industries from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thor Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.11.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.