Open Governance Token Hits Market Cap of $663,615.86 (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000362 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $663,615.86 and $115,745.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004589 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00043109 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00007434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Open Governance Token Profile

Open Governance Token is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol . The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

