Onooks One Day Trading Volume Tops $249,225.00 (OOKS)

Onooks (CURRENCY:OOKS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 8th. Onooks has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $249,225.00 worth of Onooks was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Onooks coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001282 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Onooks has traded down 20.4% against the dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001733 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00058312 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,375.13 or 0.08621417 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.56 or 0.00062190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.65 or 0.00080096 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,363.10 or 0.99243051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Onooks’ total supply is 12,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,927,955 coins. Onooks’ official Twitter account is @onooksdev . The Reddit community for Onooks is https://reddit.com/r/onooks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Onooks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Onooks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Onooks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

