One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) Stake Reduced by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its holdings in One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in One Liberty Properties were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OLP. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter worth about $28,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 76.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 232.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 98,783.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in One Liberty Properties by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

OLP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded One Liberty Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their price objective on One Liberty Properties from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Collins Stewart initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on One Liberty Properties in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

In other One Liberty Properties news, VP Justin Clair sold 3,325 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.61, for a total transaction of $115,078.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,835 shares of company stock worth $131,403. Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OLP opened at $33.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.69. The stock has a market cap of $706.37 million, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.36.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 44.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that One Liberty Properties, Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. One Liberty Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.51%.

One Liberty Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

