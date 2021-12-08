ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.100-$-0.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $51 million-$52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.46 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.040-$-0.020 EPS.

NYSE:ONTF traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,415. The company has a market capitalization of $808.66 million and a P/E ratio of -94.56. ON24 has a 12 month low of $15.07 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.10.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The business had revenue of $49.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ONTF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, insider Sharat Sharan acquired 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.97 per share, with a total value of $249,459.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 43,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $739,108.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,017,012 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 265,285.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 37,140 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $401,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of ON24 by 167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 38,904 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

