Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Omeros’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.30) and the highest is ($0.22). Omeros reported earnings of ($0.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($1.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.80) to ($1.56). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS.

OMER has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush cut Omeros from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Omeros from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Maxim Group cut Omeros from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OMER. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the second quarter worth about $2,924,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Omeros by 44.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 618,776 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 191,610 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 102.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 340,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,057,000 after acquiring an additional 172,702 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Omeros during the second quarter valued at about $1,780,000. Finally, Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Omeros by 1,103.6% during the second quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 102,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 94,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,307,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,464. Omeros has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.69.

About Omeros

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

