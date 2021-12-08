Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.82.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.
OHI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.
About Omega Healthcare Investors
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
