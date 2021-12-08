Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.82.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OHI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,373,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,247,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,195 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,210,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,049,000 after acquiring an additional 451,946 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,987,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $435,035,000 after acquiring an additional 498,261 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,101,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $185,129,000 after acquiring an additional 296,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,142,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,524,000 after acquiring an additional 126,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.47% of the company’s stock.

OHI traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,769,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,722. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.61. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 1 year low of $27.26 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 41.32% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The business had revenue of $281.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 246.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.40%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.05%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

