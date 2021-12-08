Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Trading Down 2.5% After Analyst Downgrade

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s stock price was down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Loop Capital lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $50.00. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet traded as low as $52.19 and last traded at $52.34. Approximately 28,172 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,125,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.68.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $95.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.92.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Stanley Fleishman acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $63,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the third quarter valued at about $66,000.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.30.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

