Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.530-$-0.520 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 billion-$1.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.25 billion.Okta also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.250-$-0.240 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKTA. Summit Insights raised their target price on shares of Okta from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Okta from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Okta from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $283.25.

Get Okta alerts:

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $230.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Okta has a 12-month low of $196.78 and a 12-month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $35.64 billion, a PE ratio of -49.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $242.43 and its 200-day moving average is $242.98.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta will post -5.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.65, for a total value of $414,598.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 1,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,225.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total transaction of $210,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,576 shares of company stock valued at $20,749,569 over the last three months. 9.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.