OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.74

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $36.74 and last traded at $36.73, with a volume of 63176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.94.

OGE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The company had revenue of $848.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 69.79%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,574 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in OGE Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,120,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,471 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,760 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 41,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 13,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE)

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.