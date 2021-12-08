OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 888 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 65.7% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other OGE Energy news, Director David E. Rainbolt purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $36.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.20. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $36.79. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.70.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.79%.

OGE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.