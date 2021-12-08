ObsEva Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OBSV)

ObsEva SA (NASDAQ:OBSV) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 4,950 call options on the company. This is an increase of 861% compared to the typical daily volume of 515 call options.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in ObsEva by 448.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 196,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 160,488 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in ObsEva in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Get ObsEva alerts:

Shares of ObsEva stock traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $2.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,513,488. ObsEva has a 52-week low of $1.93 and a 52-week high of $5.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.62. The stock has a market cap of $185.57 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 0.66.

ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.23. As a group, analysts expect that ObsEva will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of ObsEva from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of ObsEva in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ObsEva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About ObsEva

ObsEva SA is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of therapeutic treatments for woman’s reproductive health and pregnancy. It offers biopharmaceutical drugs addressing conditions compromising pregnancy from conception to birth. The company was founded by Ernest Loumaye and André Chollet on November 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for ObsEva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ObsEva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.