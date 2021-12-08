NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Sold by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,163 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NXPI. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 175,995 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $36,206,000 after purchasing an additional 82,440 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,303,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 24,228 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,282 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $238.90 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $152.93 and a 1-year high of $239.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $63.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 39.75%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

