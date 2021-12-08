NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 303.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,809 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UMA Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 603 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 853 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 12,235 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,789,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $324.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $266.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.53. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 4.93%.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.65, for a total value of $3,266,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total value of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock valued at $168,733,340 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

