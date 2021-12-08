NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Doheny Asset Management CA

Doheny Asset Management CA boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 294.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,926 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,874 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises 3.0% of Doheny Asset Management CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Doheny Asset Management CA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Engine NO. 1 LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $1,587,000. Parker Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,172.4% during the third quarter. Parker Investment Management LLC now owns 28,819 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,554 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in NVIDIA by 8.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,895,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in NVIDIA by 291.0% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 54,154 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,219,000 after buying an additional 40,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the third quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. 19.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVDA opened at $324.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $266.62 and a 200-day moving average of $222.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.37. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 33.81%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.93%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.58, for a total transaction of $19,869,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 518,000 shares of company stock worth $168,733,340 over the last ninety days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $245.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $389.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.07.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

