Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.38.

NTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HSBC boosted their price target on Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, hitting $70.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,669,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,714. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $46.25 and a 12-month high of $73.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

