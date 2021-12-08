Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Position Reduced by Sicart Associates LLC

Sicart Associates LLC decreased its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 228,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,540 shares during the period. Nutrien makes up about 4.1% of Sicart Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sicart Associates LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $14,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Nutrien by 9.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,045,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,622,000 after buying an additional 1,759,050 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,676,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,395,000 after purchasing an additional 219,324 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 14.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 15,998,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026,145 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,522,000 after purchasing an additional 169,709 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NTR stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $73.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.99.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NTR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.38.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.