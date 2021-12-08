Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 15.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,782 shares during the quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 126,630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,148,000 after purchasing an additional 24,946 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its holdings in Nucor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 311,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,849,000 after purchasing an additional 27,778 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Nucor during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,665,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 95.3% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,271 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strid Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% in the third quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 54,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. 76.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.42.

NUE traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.99. 33,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,110. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.53. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $47.94 and a one year high of $128.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). Nucor had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Nucor’s quarterly revenue was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This is a boost from Nucor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Nucor’s payout ratio is 9.69%.

Nucor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

