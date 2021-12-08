Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $48.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Although shares of Nu Skin have underperformed the industry in the past six months, the stock is likely to regain momentum. The company is focused on empowering its sales leaders via innovations and engaging in technology platforms. It is conducting promotional seminars online and has rolled out the Velocity sales compensation plan and enJoy rewards program. These programs continue to aid growth in sales leaders and customers. It is also poised to gain from investments in the digital platform to build a socially-enabled business. It is on track to become a disruptive beauty and wellness leader via three key transformational strategies. However, the company posted weak third-quarter 2021 results, with the top and the bottom line declining year on year, mainly impacted by disruptions caused by the spread of the COVID delta variant.”

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NUS. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tigress Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $57.67.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $45.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.78. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1-year low of $39.40 and a 1-year high of $63.85. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $641.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is 34.31%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,609,190.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

