Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 43.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,428 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joseph Y. Chang sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.41, for a total value of $758,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,190.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

NUS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet downgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NUS stock opened at $45.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.65. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.40 and a 1 year high of $63.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.21.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.41% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex.

