Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.550-$2.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $693 million-$703 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $689.89 million.Novanta also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.600-$0.670 EPS.

NASDAQ:NOVT traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.96. 4,603 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,211. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 123.92 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Novanta has a 1 year low of $115.58 and a 1 year high of $184.44.

Get Novanta alerts:

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $177.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.06 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 7.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Novanta will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NOVT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novanta from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Novanta in a research report on Friday, September 3rd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novanta stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 145.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Novanta were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.