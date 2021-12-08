Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NORTHFIELD Building Loan and Savings Association in the village of Mariners Harbor, Town of Northfield, County of Richmond, by a group of Staten Islanders for the purpose of rendering mutual aid to each other, and to those who shall hereafter be associated with us. “

Get Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) alerts:

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

NASDAQ NFBK opened at $17.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $847.99 million, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $18.41.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.52 million. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.96%.

In related news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 1,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.44, for a total transaction of $30,397.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $161,518. Company insiders own 7.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,319,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $1,355,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,019 shares of the bank’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northfield Bancorp Inc. (Staten Island NY) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.