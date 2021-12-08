Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nomad Foods Ltd. manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France and Norway. The Company’s portfolio of frozen food brands includes Birds Eye, Iglo and Findus. Nomad Foods Ltd. is headquartered in Feltham, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nomad Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.29.

Nomad Foods stock opened at $24.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31. Nomad Foods has a fifty-two week low of $23.18 and a fifty-two week high of $31.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 507,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,337,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 44.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,903 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 15.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 212,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,003,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,436,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,443,000 after purchasing an additional 69,705 shares during the period. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

