Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a report on Wednesday, September 8th.

Nokia stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.89. 702,364 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,431,789. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.68. Nokia has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $9.79. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOK. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Nokia in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its position in Nokia by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 8,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Nokia by 138.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 9,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Nokia by 123.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Company Profile

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

