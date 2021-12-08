NKN (NKN) Market Cap Tops $278.74 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 7th. NKN has a market capitalization of $278.74 million and $14.87 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NKN has traded down 23% against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000789 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.55 or 0.00058538 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.95 or 0.00136602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00176736 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003319 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,277.90 or 0.08475114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.08 or 0.00063562 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

Buying and Selling NKN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NKN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

