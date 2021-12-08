Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,900 Shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 27.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Universal were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 4.0% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Universal by 1.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Universal by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Universal by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

NYSE UVV opened at $49.42 on Wednesday. Universal Co. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $60.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Universal (NYSE:UVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Universal had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $453.96 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.31%. Universal’s payout ratio is 78.79%.

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

