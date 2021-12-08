Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) by 83.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Beyond Meat were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 154.0% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 25,623.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 52.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BYND opened at $71.25 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 15.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.09 and a twelve month high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

BYND has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.13.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

