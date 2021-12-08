Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 12,981 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The GEO Group worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,106,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,277,000 after buying an additional 312,693 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The GEO Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,509,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,110,000 after buying an additional 220,595 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,892,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,594,000 after buying an additional 466,424 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The GEO Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,523,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after buying an additional 106,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of The GEO Group by 220,585,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,205,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,705,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205,850 shares in the last quarter. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GEO opened at $7.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $11.00. The firm has a market cap of $921.46 million, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $551.53 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

