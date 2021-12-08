Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Invests $471,000 in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 34,750 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.86, for a total value of $1,280,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 644,480 shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total value of $23,227,059.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 960,700 shares of company stock worth $34,652,123 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Water Solutions alerts:

Shares of Zurn Water Solutions stock opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.35. Zurn Water Solutions has a 1-year low of $18.32 and a 1-year high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.00 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZWS. Robert W. Baird downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Zurn Water Solutions from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Zurn Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.