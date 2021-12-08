Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 25.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,194 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,999 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Teladoc Health by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 205 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.62.

Shares of TDOC opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.25 and a 1 year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The business had revenue of $521.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $78,795.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $502,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,883 shares of company stock worth $3,227,693 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

