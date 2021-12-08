NIO (NYSE:NIO) Sets New 12-Month Low at $29.70

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.70 and last traded at $31.77, with a volume of 413607 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

NIO has been the subject of several research reports. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $69.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.06.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.66 and its 200-day moving average is $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.45 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.62%. Research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of NIO by 5.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 3.8% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 50.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.0% during the second quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 38.6% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 29.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

