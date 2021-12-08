Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (NDGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.3425 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94.

Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.

Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging paper, recycled printing and writing paper, and specialty paper products in the People's Republic of China. The company offers linerboard products, including kraft, test, white top, and coated linerboards; corrugated cardboard products; coated duplex boards; and specialty paper.

