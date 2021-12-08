Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (NDGPY) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 10th

Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (OTCMKTS:NDGPY) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 1.3425 per share on Monday, February 7th. This represents a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This is an increase from Nine Dragons Paper’s previous dividend of $0.94.
Nine Dragons Paper stock opened at $24.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Nine Dragons Paper has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $39.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.18.
Nine Dragons Paper Company Profile
